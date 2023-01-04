JIT in Arshad Sharif murder case submits report to the Supreme Court

The special joint investigation team (JIT) on Wednesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court in murder case of renowned TV anchor Arshad Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The special joint investigation team (JIT) on Wednesday submitted its report to the Supreme Court in murder case of renowned tv anchor Arshad Sharif.

It stated that the team would visit Kenya on January 15, to collect evidence.

It would also get the original postmortem report of Arshad Sharif and the same would be submitted to the top court after being received.

It may be mentioned here that the Registrar's office of the top court had raised objections over the copy of the postmortem report.

It may be mentioned here that the Supreme Court had taken suo-moto notice in murder case of TV anchor.