JIT Issues Notices To PTI Leaders Over Alleged Malicious Campaign On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Sibghatullah Virk, Muhammad Arshad, Atta-ur-Rehman, Azhar Mashwani, Komal Afridi, Aroosa Nadeem Shah and M. Ali Malik are among those who have been summoned by JIT over social media campaign

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2024) A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) led by the Inspector General of Police Islamabad on Thursday issued notices to suspects for allegedly running a malicious campaign on social media.

The JIT summoned the suspects including Sibghatullah Virk, Muhammad Arshad, Atta-ur-Rehman, Azhar Mashwani, Komal Afridi, Aroosa Nadeem Shah and M. Ali Malik, on December 13.

The suspects are accused of spreading chaos and disorder in Pakistan through a malicious campaign on the social media.

The JIT is probing the matter to determine the underlying motives of the suspects and their accomplices.

Earlier, the Federal government formed the JIT under the supervision of the IG Police in accordance with Section 30 of the PECA Act 2016 to combat crimes on social media.

The JIT reportedly possessed substantial evidence against the suspects for using social media to propagate unrest and disorder in the country. The efforts are also underway to identify additional offenders and take action against them under applicable laws.

