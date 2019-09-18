JIT on Chunian incident constituted

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Home Department has constituted a joint investigation team to probe in details four cases regarding kidnapping and murder of three children in Chunian

According to the notification issued here Wednesday, the investigation team will comprise five officers- DPO Kasur, SP Investigation Kasur, Qudus Baig, SP Investigation, provincial investigation branch Punjab and one each representative of IB(intelligence bureau) and CTD (counter terrorism department).