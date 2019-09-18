UrduPoint.com
JIT On Chunian Incident Constituted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:36 PM

Punjab Home Department has constituted a joint investigation team to probe in details four cases regarding kidnapping and murder of three children in Chunian

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Home Department has constituted a joint investigation team to probe in details four cases regarding kidnapping and murder of three children in Chunian.

According to the notification issued here Wednesday, the investigation team will comprise five officers- DPO Kasur, SP Investigation Kasur, Qudus Baig, SP Investigation, provincial investigation branch Punjab and one each representative of IB(intelligence bureau) and CTD (counter terrorism department).

