JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has alleged that the provincial government has tampered the JIT report to exclude certain names, pointing out that six names were missing from the report released by the Sindh government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch released by Sindh government was incomplete, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that the report he received was different from the report made public by the Sindh government.

He alleged that the provincial government tampered the JIT report to exclude certain names, pointing out that six Names were missing from the report released by the Sindh government.

The federal minister also criticized the report for not carrying information as to why Uzair Baloch committed murders, on whose orders and who got benefit of it.

He said that JIT report that was made public carried four signatures, pointing out differences between four and six signatures on JIT report.

The minister appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the JIT report released by the Sindh government.

“I appeal the top court to summon the signatories of the JIT and ask about the reports,” said Ali Zaidi added.