UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JIT Report On Uzair Baloch Incomplete, Says Ali Zaidi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has alleged that the provincial government has tampered the JIT report to exclude certain names, pointing out that six names were missing from the report released by the Sindh government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report on Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch released by Sindh government was incomplete, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said that the report he received was different from the report made public by the Sindh government.

He alleged that the provincial government tampered the JIT report to exclude certain names, pointing out that six Names were missing from the report released by the Sindh government.

The federal minister also criticized the report for not carrying information as to why Uzair Baloch committed murders, on whose orders and who got benefit of it.

He said that JIT report that was made public carried four signatures, pointing out differences between four and six signatures on JIT report.

The minister appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the JIT report released by the Sindh government.

“I appeal the top court to summon the signatories of the JIT and ask about the reports,” said Ali Zaidi added.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Suo Motu Lyari Ali Haider From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

20 minutes ago

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

43 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai ..

48 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif asks NA Speaker to form parliamenta ..

56 minutes ago

Augustine reviews on-going development work at You ..

5 minutes ago

Two more patients die of COVID-19 at Nishtar Hosp ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.