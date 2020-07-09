UrduPoint.com
JIT Reports Release Aim At Eliminating Politics Of Mafias: Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

JIT reports release aim at eliminating politics of mafias: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said the release of reports of joint investigation teams (JITs) was aimed at eliminating the politics of mafias.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was determined to introduce reforms for purging mafias from the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said unfortunately, the country's history was full of corruption, favouritism, bad governance and criminal politics and it was quite difficult task for the PTI government to reform the system in only 22 months.

To a question, Faisal Vawda said irrespective of the doubts about the genuineness or credibility of the JIT report on Baldia Factory fire incident, future decisions should be taken in the light of Uzair Baloch's confessional statement before a magistrate under Section 164.

To another question, he said the PTI should be given credit for first time voicing against the criminal politics of Altaf Hussain. He himself had held a press conference against him in the proximity of MQM headquarter.

