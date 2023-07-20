Open Menu

JIT Summons Imran Khan On July 21

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 10:19 PM

JIT summons Imran Khan on July 21

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for investigation on July 21, 2023 (Friday) in a 9th May case at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for investigation on July 21, 2023 (Friday) in a 9th May case at Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Civil Line police had registered a case vide FIR No.832/23 against various accused under different provisions of the law on charge of attacking the office of a sensitive agency at Faisalabad on 9th May 2023.

In this connection, the police had arrested a number of accused and investigated them.

The accused got their statements recorded and in light of their statements, the police also nominated PTI chairman Imran Khan as one of the accomplice in this case.

Therefore, the Joint Investigation Team of the case has summoned Imran Khan for investigation on July 21, 2023.

Two officials of Civil Lines police station also visited Zaman Park Lahore and served the summons to Imran Khan.

The JIT would start investigation of the case at 3 p.m. on Friday, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station May July FIR P

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquir ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali inquires after health of Bara blast ..

4 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in tosha ..

IHC serves notices on Imran Khan's appeal in toshakhana case

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest war ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends arrest warrants of Fawad Chaudhry

2 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide ..

US Claims Russia May Attack Civilian Ships to Hide Its Own Destructive Actions - ..

2 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday in l ..

The Supreme Court summons PTI chief on Monday in lawyer's murder case

2 minutes ago
 Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

Eight govt. bills introduced in National Assembly

2 minutes ago
UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive ..

UNFPA, ILO strengthen collaboration for inclusive sustainable development

8 minutes ago
 Election Commission fully prepared for early or on ..

Election Commission fully prepared for early or on-time general elections: Secre ..

8 minutes ago
 EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embass ..

EU Strongly Condemns Attack Against Swedish Embassy in Baghdad

8 minutes ago
 US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More American ..

US Army Chief Says Several Thousands More Americans Will Be Recruited in 2023

8 minutes ago
 District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram securit ..

District Police Larkana chalk out Muharram security plan

9 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes fro ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports t ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan