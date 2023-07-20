JIT summons Imran Khan on July 21

Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for investigation on July 21, 2023 (Friday) in a 9th May case at Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for investigation on July 21, 2023 (Friday) in a 9th May case at Faisalabad.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Civil Line police had registered a case vide FIR No.832/23 against various accused under different provisions of the law on charge of attacking the office of a sensitive agency at Faisalabad on 9th May 2023.

In this connection, the police had arrested a number of accused and investigated them.

The accused got their statements recorded and in light of their statements, the police also nominated PTI chairman Imran Khan as one of the accomplice in this case.

Therefore, the Joint Investigation Team of the case has summoned Imran Khan for investigation on July 21, 2023.

Two officials of Civil Lines police station also visited Zaman Park Lahore and served the summons to Imran Khan.

The JIT would start investigation of the case at 3 p.m. on Friday, spokesman added.