JIT To Forensically Test Audio Recordings Linked To Former First Lady Bushra Bibi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2023 | 12:07 PM

The decision comes after her denial of the authenticity of the voice in the recordings.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2023) A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has opted to subject two audio recordings to a forensic test, as these recordings are reportedly associated with former first lady Bushra Bibi.

This decision comes after her denial of the authenticity of the voice in the recordings.

The JIT, which is from the capital police, is currently investigating the Toshakhana case. This case pertains to the former prime minister and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

During her recent appearance before the JIT, two audio clips were played for Bushra Bibi. She refuted the claim that the voice in the recordings belonged to her, asserting that they had been manipulated.

These audio recordings had gained traction on social media platforms. In one of the recordings, the former first lady is purportedly heard reprimanding an individual for photographing items sent from Toshakhana to Banigala.

The second audio features her conversation with the former special assistant to the prime minister, Zulfi Bukhari, concerning a watch that is central to the Toshakhana controversy.

It's worth noting that Bushra Bibi appeared before the JIT on August 15th, where she underwent 20 minutes of questioning. The JIT presented a series of 20 questions, all of which she addressed.

