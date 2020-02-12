JIT to probe murder case of SUP leader formed

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :A joint investigation team (JIT) has been constituted to probe the murder case of Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Mumtaz Gorar, who was killed in an armed attack outside his house in Kotri town of district Jamahoro last month.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Jamshoro Amjad Ahmed Shaikh has constituted five member JIT headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Nooriabad Fatah Kaka to investigate the case.

The In-charge CIA Jamshoro, SHO Lonikot, SHO Coal Mines and SHO Kotri have been nominated as members of the team which had been directed to submit its report to SSP on daily basis.

Amjad Ahmed Shaikh also directed the JIT to examine all evidences and available record of the case so that culprits of the crime could be brought to justice.