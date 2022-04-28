UrduPoint.com

Jiyaalas Hail Bilawal's Oath Taking Ceremony As A Youngest Foreign Minister Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 02:01 PM

Jiyaalas hail Bilawal's oath taking ceremony as a youngest foreign minister of Pakistan

The workers of Pakistan people's party parliamentarians ( PPPP) Thursday celebrated the assuming Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Pakistan's youngest Foreign Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The workers of Pakistan people's party parliamentarians ( PPPP) Thursday celebrated the assuming Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as Pakistan's youngest Foreign Minister.

The leadership and workers of PPP in south Punjab taking to APP said that Pakistan People's party was one the most popular party in the country that gave countless sacrifices for democracy .

Khawaja Rizwan Alam ,Senior vice President PPPP from South Punjab and Ex-media co Ordinator of ex-prime ministry Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani ,Abdul Qadir Shaheen, chief co Ordinator PPP south Punjab, Shaikh Ghayas-ul-haq President (PLF) ,Natasha Doltana secretary General PPP south Punjab, Mian kamran Abdullah Maral District president Multan, Irshad Hussain Sial from PPP Muzaffargarh ,Meer Asif khan Dasti ,Divisional President PPP Dera Ghazi khan while celebrating and expressing their deep happiness in their respective areas after becoming Bilawal Foreign minister of Pakistan said that the new foreign minister was considered a progressive in his mother's image.

Syed Ali Mosa Gilani while expressing his views said that Bilawal was a well-educated and become party leader when he was just of 19 years, following his mother's assassination in 2007 and hoped that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would do his level best for the state and the south Punjab as well.

On that occasion jiyalaas distributed sweets across the south Punjab and slaughtered animals to express their happiness .

