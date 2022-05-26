JJT to launch Bright Future Campaign for providing educational facilities to downtrodden children

Junior Jinnah Trust (JJT) to launch "Bright Future Campaign" aimed to make possible availability of educational facilities to those downtrodden and deprived children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Junior Jinnah Trust (JJT) to launch "Bright Future Campaign" aimed to make possible availability of educational facilities to those downtrodden and deprived children.

Talking to media JJT Head Development & Partnership Abdus Salam said Education lays the foundation for political, social and economic development of any country, said a statement here on Thursday.

He said a viable education system enables the nation to achieve its national goals. Pakistan as a developing country has faced critical problems of education since its inception and therefore, the system of education has failed to deliver according to the aspirations of the nation.

Abdus Salam said that Pakistan was facing tremendous challenges in the education sector, with 25 million children not attending schools at all.� He said that education was the road to national development. It creates sense of responsibility among the people. On the basis of education people not only realize their duties but also know how to achieve their national, societal and individual rights.

One of the goals of education is to enable the people by enhancing their general consciousness regarding their national and international position as global citizens.

This realization creates an atmosphere of trust and cooperation in the society.