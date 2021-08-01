J&K is an internationally recognized dispute: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam said on Sunday that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute.

Talking to APP, Syed Fakhar Imam stated that Modi government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 which was clear violation of UN charter. Modi government deputed 800-thousand troops in the valley and they were subjecting local people to torture. The Jammu and Kashmir was one of the biggest regions in term of military presence.

He, however added, no one can deprive Kashmiris from their right to self-determination. Kashmiri's struggle for freedom will surely succeed.

The Kashmiris are heading towards independence with every passing day, he remarked.

The federal minister also hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising Kashmir issue at all global forums in amicable way.

About 95,000 Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom and their sacrifices will not go waste, said Fakhar Imam. Over 300-thousand citizens joined funeral prayer of Burhan Wani.

The international community should play role as human rights violations are on increase in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Women, kids and youngsters were facing brutalities of the occupied forces.