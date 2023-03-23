UrduPoint.com

J&K People's Freedom League Chairman Pays Tribute To Pakistan's Founding Fathers On 23rd March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of J&K People's Freedom League Muhammad Farooq Rehmani paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan on the 23rd of March, highlighting the pivotal role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders in achieving the goal of creating Pakistan and ending the long trauma of the 1857 Muslims' massacre by the British imperialist forces.

In his statement, Rehmani praised the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and leaders of the All India Muslim League-- Quaed Azam, Dr.Iqbal, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, liaqat Ali Khan along with other front-ranking leaders of the Pakistan movement, who sacrificed everything to create a new state on the map of the world.

Rehmani also acknowledged the sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan from every region and ethnic group in fighting foreign and domestic enemies over the past 75 years.

He emphasized that despite facing numerous challenges, Pakistan fought and repulsed foreign Indian aggression and battled internal enemies with the help of its people.

However, Rehmani expressed concern over the current economic turmoil but remained optimistic that with political wisdom and unity, the country would overcome these challenges.

He emphasized the importance of political and economic stability in thwarting India's settler-colonialism in Jammu and Kashmir and preventing the genocide and conversion of Indian Muslims to Hinduism.

Rehmani expressed hope that Pakistan would be able to defeat the designs of its enemies and those of Islamophobia.

He concluded by extending his best wishes for the freedom struggle of Kashmir and Pakistan's continued success. His tribute serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Pakistan's founding fathers and the importance of unity and stability in achieving national goals.

