JK PM Assures All Possible Financial Resources For The Uplift Of State-run AJK University
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 07:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government would provide all possible resources to solve the problems faced by the state-run university of Azad Jammu Kashmir.
The PM made this assurance while addressing an extraordinary meeting held with him in the chair to discuss the ensuing financial challenges faced by the varsity at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.
The meeting was attended among others by Minister of Higher education Malik Zafar Iqbal, Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Barich, Secretary to the President Muhammad Idrees Abbasi, Secretary of Higher Education Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, Vice Chancellor Dr.
Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and others.
Stressing the need for strengthening the institutions, the PM said that the financial problems of the university would be addressed on a priority basis.
The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to submit a comprehensive report regarding the problems of the university so that comprehensive measures could be taken to solve them.
Earlier, Secretary Higher Education of AJK Muhammad Tayyeb Chaudhry briefed the Prime Minister of the financial challenges being faced by the university.
