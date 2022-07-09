J&K PNA demands early release of Yasin Malik, Baboo Singh from Indian jails

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 09 (APP):A Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party (J&K PNP) congregation here Saturday demanded immediate unconditional release of the illustrious Kashmir freedom struggle leaders including Yaseen Malik, Baboo Singh (hailing from Jammu) and others languishing in various Indian jails besides in IIOJK in fast deteriorating conditions.

The congregation was hosted by J&K Peoples National Alliance's Chairman Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate to remember renowned Kashmiri politician, Intellectual and seasoned jurist late Barrister Qurban Ali on his 10th death anniversary paying rich tributes to his life time meritorious services to the Kashmir cause.

Legendary personalities including historians, social, political and human rights activists from different parts of the country and AJK unanimously emphasized for the early grant of the legitimate birth right to the people of Jammu & Kashmir to decide about their destiny according to their own will and aspirations under the spirit of the international norms and commitments.

Eminent historians, authors, intellectuals, jurists, social and political and human rights activists from Pakistan and AJK including Jammu Kashmir Peoples National Alliance Chief Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, Retire Secretary to AJK government Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Ch. Muneer Husssain Advocate, People National Party leader Tahir Bostan Advocate, Chairman his own faction of JKLF Sardar Raoof Kashmir, Wajid Ali Advocate, Raja Ali Zamaan, Nasir Bareez Advocate, Rana Shabir Rajourvi and others reiterated these demands while paying rich tributes to the late revolutionary and progressive leader and founder chief of Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Party Barrister Qurbal Ali.

Speakers vehemently condemned the recent imprisonment of life term to the great leader of the Kashmir freedom movement Yasin Malik in a false and fabricated case by an Indian Kangroo Court for his "crime" of raising the fold of liberation of the motherland from forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

Speakers also paid rich tributes to another renewed jailed leader of the Jammu Kashmir freedom struggle Baboo Singh from Jammu region demanding his early release from the Indian prison.

Referring to the due share of AJK in the natural resources emanating to the State, speakers demanded of AJK government to ensure securing the due share of Azad Jammu Kashmir in the natural resources including about 700 cusecs of water from the Mangla dam lake for drinking and irrigation purposes in Mirpur district besides the adjoining areas of the district.

Speakers paid rich tributes to late Barrister Qurban in acknowledgment of his life-time services to the national Kashmir cause and to secure and safeguard the due rights of the suppressed classes of the society including the people of Jammu & Kashmir, struggling for the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination since over last seven decades. They continued that best way to pay rich tribute to the departed Barrister Qurban is to follow his foot prints to continue his mission fighting for the emancipation of the people of the J&K state will continue through the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination and the early success of Kashmir freedom struggle.

They observed that the departed Barrister Qurban brought down-trodden people and working classes in Azad Jammu & Kashmir for the better living of people and socialistic pattern of society free from any kind of exploitation by the ruling classes. "The departed kashmiri leader also championed the cause of independence and unity of the state on perfect progressive principles", they underlined.

Speakers called for early settlement of Kashmir issue to ensure the grant of legitimate right of self determination to the people of Jammu and kashmir to enable them to decide about their destiny under the moral and legal principles of international norms and commitments. "The early peaceful solution of Kashmir conflict is beneficial for both the highly nuclear armed arch rivals - India and Pakistan", they underlined.

Speakers said that the departed leaders struggled hard throughout his life for the elimination of class system. The life-time services of Barrister Qurban to the Kashmir cause and against the suppressive forces besides for the elimination of class system will be all remembered, they declared.

Participants prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.

Barrister Qurbal Ali had died in a United Kingdom hospital in July 2012 after prolonged illness and was buried in his native town Mirpur the next day.