J&K PP Announced Three-days Mourning On The Death Of Sardar Nawaz Khan

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

J&K PP announced three-days mourning on the death of Sardar Nawaz Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party has announced three-days mourning on the death of former Chief Justice AJK High Court, founding leader and former President of PP Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Nawaz Khan and said that all its political activities would remain suspended besides cancellation of all pre-scheduled programmes of the Party during the period.

This was announced by Centeral Secretary Information J&K PP Sardar Naveed Hayat Khan in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Late Sardar Nawaz Khan was always devoted for the supremacy of merit, rule of law and justice and was working untiringly for this cause along with late Sardar Khalid Ibrahim Khan.

The state of J&K has lost its great and bold leader Sardar Nawaz Khan and the space he left behind him will take long time to fill, the stayement said.

More Stories From Pakistan

