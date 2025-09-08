MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Sep, 2025) Kashmiris' world-fame rights outfit, the Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement, has strongly condemned the installation of the Ashoka emblem inside the revered Hazratbal Shrine in the occupied Srinagar.

Altaf Ahmed Bhat, senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of the organization, said in a statement issued here that Hazratbal was not just a historic site but a sacred space for the entire Muslim community of Jammu and Kashmir, as it houses the holy relic of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He stressed that the attempt to place a sculpted emblem in such a sanctified place was deeply offensive to Islamic principles, especially the concept of Tawheed, which rejected any form of idol or image within worship spaces.

He commended the Kashmiri worshippers who, out of love and respect for their faith, removed the emblem, calling their action a clear expression of the people’s devotion to islam and their refusal to let politics intrude upon their religious life.

Bhat criticized the role of the Waqf board authorities in this matter, stating that such decisions were driven by political agendas rather than genuine religious considerations.

He warned that any effort to alter the spiritual character of Kashmir’s mosques and shrines would be resisted by the people with unity and determination.

“Sacred spaces are meant for prayer and spiritual reflection, not for political displays,” Bhat said.

“The people of Kashmir will never allow their holy sites to be desecrated or turned into platforms for symbolism. Our heritage and our faith are non-negotiable,” he added.

