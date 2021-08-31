UrduPoint.com

JKAP President Demands Conducive Atmosphere For All Parties In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, Altaf Bukhari Tuesday asked the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to create an atmosphere conducive for parties to freely participate in the political process.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said as the political process is about to start, an environment should be created so that people from every political party operating in the territory should move freely, convey their message freely so that people at the grassroots participate in the political process.

The Apni Party chief expressed optimism that Indian government would restore the statehood.

