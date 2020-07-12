JKCHS allottees lambaste Society for serving unlawful notices seeking re-depositing of development. Charges:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 12 (APP):Describing recent notices served by an executive member of the Jammu Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society Islamabad to the allottees of Kashmir Model Town Chakri Road project of the Society, suggesting early re-depositing of the development charges of the allotted plots, unwarranted, unlawful and uncalled for, the allottees have categorically turned down the notices, a news released issued here on Sunday said.

Decision to this effect was taken by recipient allottees of such notices at an emergent meeting of the allottees / members of Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society chaired by Prof. Mohammad Zaheer Chaudhry former Chairman AJK board of education Mirpur here on Sunday Besides members of the society, Mirpur District Bar Association Mirpur Qamar Zaman Mirza Advocate also attended the meeting as he was specially invited to devise future course of action rejecting the notices by the JKCHS.

Participants of the meeting / the members of Kashmir Model Town Chakri Road Rawalpindi unanimously rejected the notices declaring not to pay any any additional money to the Society in the name of developmental expenditure.

Elaborating the meeting declared that since all of the members / allottees have already paid full price of the plots allotted to them along with developmental expenses 35 years ago, there was no justification to demand the same again.

The meeting continued with the unanimous view point that inspite of receiving the full dues, the Society had failed to furnish its above housing section with basic amenities of life including water and power even after the passage of 35 years so far, as a result of which not a single home could have been constructed in the sector by now.

The members, the meeting was of unanimous view, although waited for the provision of necessities for smooth construction and instead of doing anything to that end, the Society planned further to grab more money from the allottees, an act absolutely illegal and against the by-laws, it maintained, the news release said.

The members further decided that no one of them would pay any, what they called, undue and illegal payment.

According to the by-laws, without the consent given by the Society in its Annual meeting, the receipt of any dues from the members was against the law, it said.

The members prayed to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies / Hamza Shafqat, Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad to immediately stop the administration of Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society Islamabad from taking any illegal steps in the future.

The meeting revealed with full unanimity that more than 8,000 members of the Society, who, in spite of making all payments in terms of land price and developmental expenditure since the last 15 years in three other projects of the Society in F/16, Zones 4 and 5 are still waiting for getting their plots. Instead of solving the issues of these members, the Society is creating difficulties for the old allottees of the Chakri Road Scheme.

The members made it very clear that unless their trust and confidence is restored in the doings of the Society, no one will give even a penny to the Society.

The overseas affectees as well as those from other distant areas participated in the meeting by Video linking.

Besides the chair Prof. Mohammad Zaheer Chaudhry Prof. Zaheer Qamar Zaman Mirza Advocate, President Bar Association Mirpur, Ch Mushtaq Hussain, Advocates Mohammad Awais Bhatti and Najamus Saqib, Dr C M Hanif, Kh Abdul Ahad, Professor Abdul Ghafoor Mirza, Sarfraz Ali Ch and Ch Zaffar Iqbal also addressed the meeting and demanding the JKCH Society to immediately introduce reforms in its working as well as take punitive actions against all those elements who are involved in conspiracies against the interest of the members, which is essential to keep the members from starting any legal actions in the courts of law against the Society. Ends / APP / AHR.