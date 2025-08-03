JKCI-APHC emphasis on harmony and joint struggle on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The top brass of Jammu and Kashmir Community International (JKCI) and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC)

both sides fully agreed to highlight the Kashmir issue in its true context, i.e., the achievement of the right to self-determination, and reiterated their commitment to continue the practical struggle together in the future.

A high-level delegation led by Chairman Ghulam Nabi Butt of (JKCI) on Sunday held an important meeting with

(APHC) Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi at the office of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in which they discussed in detail the current political, humanitarian and military situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation of JKCI included General Secretary Raja Pervez Khan, Vice Chairman Lal Hussain Rajput, Secretary Finance Chaudhry Shakeel, Secretary Publication Syed Yousuf Hamdani, and Executive Members Sardar Siddique Khan, Professor Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, and Raja Amjad Younis.

Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi warmly welcomed the delegation and said that the Hurriyat Conference is the representative of the long-standing right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people which has been promised in the UN resolutions and by the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, he remarked.

We do not believe in any partial or vague solution regarding Kashmir. We do not accept a homeopathic solution, nor any formula that goes against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and international commitments. We want a final, comprehensive and sustainable solution in which the Kashmiri people are the real parties”, he added.

He further said that the Hurriyat Conference considers bilateral talks on the Kashmir issue as insufficient and fully supports tripartite talks, in which India, Pakistan as well as the Kashmiri leadership have a central role.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi clarified that "When we talk about the right to self-determination, it includes Kashmiri Muslims, Pandits, Sikhs, Christians and Dogras. This is a comprehensive movement that is above religion, race and language.”

He said that along with political and diplomatic struggle, the Kashmiri people also have the right to military resistance against the illegal Indian occupation under international law.

Senior Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Advocate Pervaiz Ahmed (General Secretary), and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt (Secretary Information) who were part of the delegation appreciated the efforts of the delegation for the Kashmir issue and said "We are going to organize protests at the global level in the month of August, and we request the Jammu and Kashmir Community International to participate and cooperate fully".

The delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Community International said that we stand by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and we will actively participate in all the activities of the Hurriyat Conference. The delegation assured the Hurriyat leaders of its full support and said that they will devote all their energies to highlighting the Kashmir issue worldwide.

The delegation expressed regret over the indifference and silence of the international community, especially the Western world, and said the international powers should not only look at economic interests but also fulfill their legal, moral and political responsibilities for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people.