JKCSF Demands Release Of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:30 AM

JKCSF demands release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) has demanded an end to illegal house detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq ahead of revered religious festival, Merajunnabi.

Chairman of JKCSF Abdul Qayoom Wani urged the authorities to release the top religious leader before the commencement of Merajunnabi, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention for last one and a half years which is very painful and worrying for us," he added.

He said, the constant illegal detention of Mirwaiz was hurting the feelings of people of all walks of life.

