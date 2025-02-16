JKDF discusses deteriorating situation in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum (JKDF) Italy chapter recently held a meeting to discuss the deteriorating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The session was presided over by President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum Italy, Atiq Zubair Jarral, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by several notable figures, including Italian human rights defender Laura Raffaeli, Sardar Man Singh, Mohsin Waraich, President of the sports Club Brescia, and Chaudhry Tanveer Sahi, among others.

Speaking at the event, Laura Raffaeli expressed deep concern over the serious human rights violations occurring in IIOJK, particularly those perpetrated by India. She emphasized the importance of upholding human rights values and the continuous need to raise a voice against their violation.

She highlighted alarming reports of sexual violence against women in IIOJK, stressing that these acts were highly disturbing. Raffaeli called on India to adopt United Nations' guidelines and hold Indian soldiers accountable for their involvement in sexual violence, ensuring immediate justice for Kashmiri women.

Atiq Zubair Jarral also addressed the gathering, expressing full solidarity with the Kashmiri people. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue raising their voices until the Kashmiri people achieve their fundamental and inalienable rights.

Jarral condemned the repression of freedom of expression in IIOJK, pointing out the ongoing restrictions and calling for international attention. He emphasized that supporting the oppressed and opposing the oppressors is the true struggle, which will continue until the complete liberation of the Kashmiri people.

Other speakers at the meeting urged the international community to move beyond mere verbal support and take practical steps to ensure the rights of the Kashmiri people. They called for the Kashmir issue to be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions, with the world playing a significant role in bringing about a just solution.