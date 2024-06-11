JKDF president felicitates newly elected APHC leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Jammu Kashmir Democratic Forum (JKDF) France, President Mirza Asif Jaral has congratulated Ghulam Muhammad Safi on being elected as the convener and Pervez Ahmed Shah Advocate as General Secretary of All Party Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu Kashmir chapter on Tuesday.

In a statement received from Paris, the JKDFF President said, "We welcome Ghulam Muhammad Safi to be elected as the new head of the All Party Hurriyat Conference as a strong and talented successor to Syed Ali Geelani and Shaheed Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai.

"

He said that our demand for the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was unwavering and would not be at ease until justice and peace was achieved for our land.

Mirza Asif Jaral said that he paid tribute to the leaders and people who were engaged in the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and demands the United Nations to provide justice to the Kashmiri people by giving them the right to self-determination and the issue of sustainable peace in the subcontinent of South Asia.