JKDFP Draws Attention Of Global Leaders Towards Kashmiri Detainees’ Plight
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) has called upon international leaders, including United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, to address the worsening conditions of Kashmiri detainees languising in jails of India and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
JKDFP Acting Chairman Mehmood Ahmed Saghar highlighted the systematic mistreatment of Kashmiri political prisoners and human rights activists.
Thousands of Kashmiris have been incarcerated under draconian laws before and after the abrogation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by India’s Modi regime on August 5, 2019, said a press release here on Monday.
The letter pointed out severe abuses faced by the detainees, including torture, solitary confinement, denial of medical care, and sexual harassment. The health of prominent figures such as Shabir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Asiya Indrabi, and Khurram Parvez has significantly deteriorated due to prolonged detention.
The situation has been exacerbated by recent restrictions like the denial of phone and electronic meeting privileges for inmates in Tihar Jail.
Saghar said the BJP-led Indian government is weaponizing incarceration to silence dissenting voices and suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their political and human rights.
He expressed deep concern over the lack of international attention to these violations, despite India’s obligations under the Geneva Convention.
The JKDFP urged the global community to pressure India to ensure humane treatment of detainees, investigate allegations of abuse, and release all political prisoners. The party also emphasized the importance of protecting the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people and urged the UN and OIC to play an active role in resolving the ongoing human rights crisis in the territory.
