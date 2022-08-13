MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) : Aug 13 (APP):Jammu Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) while reiterating its support to APHC call for observing India's Independence day(August 15) as a black day,said that India has no moral right to celebrate independence day until it allow Kashmiris to exercise their right to determine their political future.

In a joint statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Saturd5, the JKDHF leaders including Ch. Shaheen Iqbal, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Nabi War, Advocate Shafiq-ur-Rehman, advocate Asra, Aqib Wani and others appealing people to observe August 15 as "Black Day", as a mark of protest against India's forcible occupation of Kashmir, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the line of control.

Terming India as a usurper they said that the country that has deprived millions of Kashmiris from their fundamental rights and snatched their freedom by occupying their motherland has no justification, whatsoever, to celebrate Independence Day.

Taking strong exception to the Indian government's Har Gar Tiranga campaign, they said, "A nation doesn't have any moral and constitutional right to organize the freedom celebrations on the soil of this state it had occupied illegally. They said that India was a morally bankrupt nation that feels no shame in forcing people to unfurl tricolor and sing the national anthem." Kashmiris, they said, have neither accepted Indian dominance nor have they ever wilfully unfurled the Indian flag on their soil.

To the contrary, they said, "Kashmiris have been proudly raising and displaying green flags on every important occasion".