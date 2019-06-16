UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

JKDPM Stresses Political Solution Of Kashmir Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:30 PM

JKDPM stresses political solution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) has said that India is suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might but is destined to fail in its designs.

The JKDPM General Secretary, Khawja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmir is a political dispute and needs a political settlement according to the will of Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, he said their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

He said these atrocities are being committed to suppress Kashmiris' voices but the oppressors while committing these inhuman acts are forgetting the historical fact that freedom movements of nations never get suppressed by such kinds of tyrannies. He said that Kashmiris will never tolerate this killing spree and will keep protesting against these undemocratic and inhuman acts

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Media All

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

34 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

49 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.