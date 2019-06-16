JKDPM stresses political solution of Kashmir dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (JKDPM) has said that India is suppressing the Kashmiris' freedom movement through military might but is destined to fail in its designs.

The JKDPM General Secretary, Khawja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said Kashmir is a political dispute and needs a political settlement according to the will of Kashmiri people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Paying rich tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, he said their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

He said these atrocities are being committed to suppress Kashmiris' voices but the oppressors while committing these inhuman acts are forgetting the historical fact that freedom movements of nations never get suppressed by such kinds of tyrannies. He said that Kashmiris will never tolerate this killing spree and will keep protesting against these undemocratic and inhuman acts