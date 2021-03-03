UrduPoint.com
JKEM Welcomes India-Pakistan Joint Statement On Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has welcomed the announcement of ceasefire on the Line of Control by India and Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the spokesman for Employees Movement said that India has the responsibility to further make the environment conducive to give Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been giving unprecedented sacrifices for more than seven decades to achieve their birthright, and ceasefire along the LOC was an important development but without addressing the real and fundamental Kashmir issue, things could not move forward.

He said that India was constantly trying to mislead the international community about the ground situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The spokesman said that unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, peace and stability could not be established in the region and Pak-India relations could not be improved on a sustainable basis.

