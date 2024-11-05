JKL-F appeals people to raise voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin Malik

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Muhammad Rafiq Dar, central leader and special representative of Muhammad Yasin Malik's on Tuesday appealed to people to raise their voice against Indian inhuman behaviour with Yasin Malik
Addressing a press conference here at National Press Club, the leaders of the Liberation Front called on the government of Azad Kashmir, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan, all political, religious, social, students,and associations associated with civil society of India, Pakistan including Jammu and Kashmir, especially the lawyers, the business community for their support to save the life of Yasin Malik.
He also stressed to immediately send letters to the United Nations human rights organizations, regional organizations and also to world leaders in favour of Yasin Malik and highlight the current situation regarding the inhuman act of the Indian government.
He further warned that the health condition of the chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was deteriorating day by day due to the lack of medical facilities in jail.
He also added that due to which Malik went on hunger strike for last five days. He also made the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for any mishap to the chairman.
Dar blamed the Indian government and said,”Yasin Malik is being subjected to the worst political revenge”. He further added that after being sentenced to life in prison for bribery, “the Modi government is now determined to hang him, which was a proof of fascism”.
Regarding the observation of Jammu Martyrs Day on 7th November, he also appealed to the leaders of various factions of the Liberation Front to stand united with Yasin Malik and also advised them to organize a one-day hunger strike camp in front of Indian embassies abroad, especially in Britain, America and various European countries to pay tribute to the martyrs of Jammu.
Meanwhile Yasin Malik's daughter, Razia Sultana, also appealed to the United Nations, especially human rights organizations, to save her father's life.
