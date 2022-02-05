UrduPoint.com

JKLC Organizes Special Event In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell (JKLC) here on Saturday organized an event to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar was the chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.

The event highlighted the plight of Kashmiris and the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces against the Kashmiri women.

Various documentaries and videos were showcased during the event, stressing upon the need for the intervention of international actors to resolve the gross human rights violations taking place in the region.

Nilofar Bakhtiar expressed grave concern on the deplorable conditions of Kashmiris after the revocation of special status in 2019 and urged the civil society and media to support the government in bringing Kashmir issue to the limelight.

She also commended the strength of Kashmiri women in the face of adversary, despite being a victim of constant sexual and physical harassment at the hands of the Indian forces. "NCSW is committed to highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, especially Kashmiri women on all forums," the Chairperson said.

She appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir Liberation Cell in arranging the much-needed event.

