JKLF announces to observe February as 'Month of Maqbool Butt'

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has announced to observe February as the "Month of Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Release Muhammad Yasin Malik Campaign".

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKLF in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the party would commemorate the 39th martyrdom day of Maqbool Butt and 10th martyrdom day Muhammad Afzal Guru in a commendable way.

In remembrance of these great martyrs a complete shutdown will be observed in IIOJK while protests, rallies, seminars and other relevant programs will be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the world.

The statement, terming Maqbool Butt as a hero of the Kashmiri people, said that the rich tributes shall be paid to Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru during the programs held in and outside the territory.

Muhammad Maqbool Butt was hanged by India in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail on 11th of February,1984.

Muhammad Afzal Guru, another Kashmiri martyr, was hanged like Muhammad Maqbool Butt by India in Tihar Jail on 9th February 2013.