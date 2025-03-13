JKLF condemns imposition of Indian ban on AAC, JKIM

MIRPUR (IIOJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) US-based Central Acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) Raja Muzaffar has vehemently condemned the imposition of recent ban imposed on IIOJK-based two popular Kashmiri Muslims' outfit - Awami Action Committee, a longstanding organization and J&K Anjuman Ittihadul Muslimeen that had been a crucial advocate for the rights and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir state.

"Labeling the Awami Action Committee as an “Unlawful Association” is not merely an affront to democratic principles; it represents a direct violation of the fundamental rights of citizens to peacefully organize and advocate for their beliefs and identities", the JKLF (Y) Acting Chief said in a statement, released to the media here on Thursday.

The JKLF (Y) leader continued that such anti-Kashmir sinister actions actions of the Indian government—banning our organization and imprisoning Yasin Malik—were deeply troubling.

Both the Awami Action Committee and Yasin Malik have tirelessly promoted dialogue and peaceful solutions as the most effective means to address the ongoing Kashmir conflict. The sacrifices endured by our members—facing imprisonment, intimidation, and even martyrdom—underline their steadfast commitment to justice and meaningful discourse.

This unjust ban aligns with a broader strategy of repression and intimidation aimed at political and social organizations in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.

By stifling dissent and restricting legitimate political activities, the authorities were not only eroding the democratic fabric of the region but also exacerbating discontent and alienation among its populace, Muzaffar said.

"In opposition to these oppressive measures, we affirm that the quest for truth and justice cannot be extinguished by force. It is crucial to uphold the rights of all individuals to freely express their views, engage in political dialogue, and advocate for their communities without fear of retribution. Attempts to silence legitimate voices would ultimately fail; history had shown that the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir would remain unwavering, he said.

"We urgently call for the immediate repeal of the ban on political organizations and an end to all forms of political censorship and repression in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

"Only through open dialogue and genuine respect for democratic processes can we hope to achieve lasting peace and justice through early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under the spirit of the international norms and commitments especially in line with the United Nations resolutions," he concluded.

