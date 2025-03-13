Open Menu

JKLF Condemns India's Ban On Kashmiri Outfits, Demands Repeal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM

JKLF condemns India's ban on Kashmiri outfits, demands repeal

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has vehemently condemned India's recent ban on two prominent Kashmiri Muslim outfits, Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM).

Raja Muzaffar, Acting Chairman of JKLF, denounced the ban as an affront to democratic principles and a direct violation of citizens' fundamental rights. JKLF  ( Y) Acting Chief said in a statement, reaching and released to the media here on Wednesday.

Muzaffar emphasized that labeling AAC as an "unlawful association" is a sinister action that aligns with India's broader strategy of repression and intimidation in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019.

He argued that such actions erode the democratic fabric of the region, exacerbate discontent, and alienate the populace.

The JKLF leader demanded the immediate repeal of the ban on political organizations and an end to all forms of political censorship and repression in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also stressed that only through open dialogue and genuine respect for democratic processes can lasting peace and justice be achieved.

APP/ahr/378

