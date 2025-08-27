JKLF Condemns India's Move To Convert Yasin Malik's Life Imprisonment To Death Penalty
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) on Wednesday held 'Save Yasin Malik Conference' in Islamabad to condemn India's nefarious design of converting the life imprisonment of pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik into a death penalty. The conference was attended by prominent members of the intelligentsia, human rights activists, and student representatives from across the ceasefire line in Jammu Kashmir.
The conference highlighted the injustices faced by Yasin Malik, who was awarded life imprisonment on May 25, 2022, by a special court in Delhi on fake and politically motivated cases. The participants strongly condemned the Indian government's actions, terming them a "political vendetta" against Yasin Malik.
The conference demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Yasin Malik, Khurram Pervez, and other top pro-freedom political leaders lodged in Tihar Jail. The participants also paid rich tributes to pro-freedom political prisoners, including Yasin Malik, for their struggle and expression of great courage and steadfastness during these tough times.
The conference further appealed to the people of Jammu Kashmir to observe a one-day complete strike and hold protest demonstrations on Friday, September 12, to express solidarity with Yasin Malik and other pro-freedom prisoners. The overseas Kashmiri diaspora was also urged to set aside their differences and launch a vigorous diplomatic awareness campaign to persuade public and government representatives to play their role in saving Yasin Malik's life.
The conference expressed its solemn commitment to continue the struggle for the freedom of Jammu Kashmir, rejecting the division of the state.
On this occasion, the participants also paid salutations to the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving freedom in accordance with the principle of "Unfettered Right to Self-Determination".
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
JKLF condemns India's move to convert Yasin Malik's life imprisonment to death penalty5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO reviews flood situation in district Chiniot areas5 minutes ago
-
Court approves bail of accused in case of kidnapping, marrying teenage girl5 minutes ago
-
Relief items being provided to flood affectees: Tarar5 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest bike lifter, recover five stolen motorbikes5 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of petition against MNA Ramesh Lal5 minutes ago
-
PFA, Bar Council join hands to expedite food safety cases15 minutes ago
-
Federal ombudsman team inspects Lahore airport facilities15 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool inaugurates CCD at IBCC15 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute to distt admin, rescue team for saving 25 lives in Shakargarh25 minutes ago
-
CM calls for collective responsibility to protect lakes for future generations25 minutes ago
-
SHO Gandawa awarded excellence certificate for outstanding performance25 minutes ago