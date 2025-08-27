MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin Malik) on Wednesday held 'Save Yasin Malik Conference' in Islamabad to condemn India's nefarious design of converting the life imprisonment of pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik into a death penalty. The conference was attended by prominent members of the intelligentsia, human rights activists, and student representatives from across the ceasefire line in Jammu Kashmir.

The conference highlighted the injustices faced by Yasin Malik, who was awarded life imprisonment on May 25, 2022, by a special court in Delhi on fake and politically motivated cases. The participants strongly condemned the Indian government's actions, terming them a "political vendetta" against Yasin Malik.

The conference demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Yasin Malik, Khurram Pervez, and other top pro-freedom political leaders lodged in Tihar Jail. The participants also paid rich tributes to pro-freedom political prisoners, including Yasin Malik, for their struggle and expression of great courage and steadfastness during these tough times.

The conference further appealed to the people of Jammu Kashmir to observe a one-day complete strike and hold protest demonstrations on Friday, September 12, to express solidarity with Yasin Malik and other pro-freedom prisoners. The overseas Kashmiri diaspora was also urged to set aside their differences and launch a vigorous diplomatic awareness campaign to persuade public and government representatives to play their role in saving Yasin Malik's life.

The conference expressed its solemn commitment to continue the struggle for the freedom of Jammu Kashmir, rejecting the division of the state.

On this occasion, the participants also paid salutations to the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir and reaffirmed their commitment to achieving freedom in accordance with the principle of "Unfettered Right to Self-Determination".

