JKLF Condemns Use Of Force Against Unarmed, Innocent, Peaceful Protesters In Leh, IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) (Yasin Malik), in a statement issued from its party central information office on Friday, vehemently condemned the brutal use of Indian occupational forces against peaceful protesters in Leh, the capital city of Ladakh, on Thursday, which is an important integral and constituent part of the long-pending, UN-recognized, internationally disputed, Indian-occupied State of Jammu Kashmir.

JKLF has expressed sympathies with the families of 4 killed young people in Ladakh and dozens of injured people who fell to the bullets of trigger-happy Indian forces while peacefully protesting for their rights, the statement read.

Expressing sympathies with the families of the killed and injured, Dar lauded people for launching a rights movement in Leh and Kargil.

The JKLF spokesman termed Ladakh as an important, integral, indivisible, and constituent part of the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated the exercise of the right to self-determination as the only way out for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

The chief spokesman of the JKLF, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, while mourning the deaths of young people in Ladakh during the rights movement, extended the party’s sympathies to the protesting people of the Ladakh region.

The JKLF chief spokesman said that the region is an integral and indivisible part of the disputed State of Jammu Kashmir, whose people, like those of Kashmir Valley, Jammu, AJK, and Gilgit Baltistan, are yet to decide about their fate.

The exercise of the right to self-determination by the struggling people of the entire State of Jammu Kashmir, including Ladakh, is the only way out for the early, amicable, and just resolution of the Kashmir issue, and India’s denial of this right has made people of the State suffer, he emphasized.

APP/ahr/378

