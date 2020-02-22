JKLF delegation apprises UK MPs of IoK latest situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Saturday met the visiting British Members of Parliament (MPs) in Islamabad and apprised them of the latest situation of occupied Kashmir.

The JKLF delegates including Saleem Haroon, Rafiq Dar, Sajid Sidiqi and Aftab Ahmed, told the MPs, Debbie Abrahams, who is also chairperson of All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, and Imran Hussain that the Indian government had been committing the worst kind of human rights violations on occupied Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Saturday.

They also condemned the Indian act of not allowing Debbie Abrahams to visit the country and occupied Kashmir and appreciated her role for raising Kashmiris' voice at the international level.

They appealed them to play their role and impress upon India to take concrete steps for the peaceful and permanent settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Briefing the UK delegation about the prevailing situation of the occupied territory, the JKLF spokesman, Rafiq Dar said that the Indian government had arrested thousands of Hurriyat activists and youth when it scrapped the special status of Kashmir and imposed military siege on August 5, 2019.

He also informed the visiting MPs about the deteriorating health of illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar jail and urged them to play role in his early release.