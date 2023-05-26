JKLF hailed Yasin Malik' services for completing one year of life sentence in jail

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has hailed the services of illegally detained party Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik for the Kashmir cause on the completion of his one year of unjust life sentence by India's pliant judiciary.

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKLF spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar in a statement described Muhammad Yasin Malik as a symbol of perseverance, and pride for his bravery and the sacrifices he rendered for the Kashmiri people, so for.

He said, the ongoing Indian-sponsored state oppression in IIOJK has reached its peak and that the pride of India will certainly reduce to dust no sooner the dark night of oppression ends.

Condemning the life imprisonment sentenced by an Indian special court on the dictates of the Indian government against the popular leader of the people of Jammu Kashmir, Muhammad Yasin Malik, the spokesman said that India with aggressive policies is not going to achieve anything with the use of her military might against the Kashmiri people.