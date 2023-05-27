UrduPoint.com

JKLF Hails Yasin Malik's Services For Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has hailed the services of illegally detained party Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik for the Kashmir cause on the completion of his one-year unjust life sentence by India.

In a statement, JKLF spokesman Muhammad Rafiq Dar described Muhammad Yasin Malik as a symbol of perseverance and pride for his bravery and sacrifices for the Kashmiris, the Kashmir media service reported.

He said, "The ongoing Indian-sponsored state oppression in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has reached its peak and the pride of India will certainly reduce to dust no sooner the dark night of oppression ends."

More Stories From Pakistan

