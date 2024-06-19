JKLF leader urges President Biden to appoint special envoy on Kashmir

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Kashmiri-American leader Raja Muzaffar has urged US President Joe Biden to appoint a special envoy to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir conflict.

Raja Muzaffar, who is the acting central Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik Faction) (JKLF), in statement on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to President Biden and First Lady Dr.

Jill Biden for their Eid al-Azha greetings.

Muzaffar, who is originally from the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said the region had suffered from the conflict since 1947.

He said an initiative by President Biden to appoint a special envoy could lead to a peaceful resolution and transform Kashmir into a "beacon of hope" - a world peace park or economic zone instead of an area of conflict.

