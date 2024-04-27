JKLF pays tributes to its leader Amanullah Khan on his death anniversary

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has paid tribute to its leader late Amanullah Khan on his eighth death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has paid tribute to its leader late Amanullah Khan on his eighth death anniversary.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the participants of the event expressed their determination to continue the struggle in accordance with the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Tehreek Amanullah Khan.

He said the anniversary was observed yesterday with devotion and respect all over the territory and apart from Srinagar, various events were held in Azad Kashmir, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Gilgit, Tatta Pani and Abbaspur in addition to America, UK and Europe.

A great tribute was paid to the Quaid-e-Tehreek.

The spokesman said a prayer meeting was organized in the memory of Amanullah Khan at the party office in which senior party leaders and workers participated.

He said a conference was held in Rawalakot city after the rally. Similarly, rallies and conferences were organized in Bagh, Tatta Pani and Gilgit to pay tribute to Amanullah Khan.

He said that rallies, conferences and seminars were also organized in Brussels, the capital of the European Union, Birmingham in the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries, in which tributes were paid to the late Amanullah Khan and Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik paid tribute to his unfulfilled mission.