JKLF Pays Tributes To Its Leader Amanullah Khan On His Death Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 08:50 PM
The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has paid tribute to its leader late Amanullah Khan on his eighth death anniversary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front has paid tribute to its leader late Amanullah Khan on his eighth death anniversary.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKLF in this regard organized various events in Srinagar, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, Rawalkot, Bagh, Tatta Pani, Abbaspur and Karachi in addition to America, UK and Europe.
The JKLF spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that the participants of the event expressed their determination to continue the struggle in accordance with the guiding principles of the Quaid-e-Tehreek Amanullah Khan.
He said the anniversary was observed yesterday with devotion and respect all over the territory and apart from Srinagar, various events were held in Azad Kashmir, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Gilgit, Tatta Pani and Abbaspur in addition to America, UK and Europe.
A great tribute was paid to the Quaid-e-Tehreek.
The spokesman said a prayer meeting was organized in the memory of Amanullah Khan at the party office in which senior party leaders and workers participated.
He said a conference was held in Rawalakot city after the rally. Similarly, rallies and conferences were organized in Bagh, Tatta Pani and Gilgit to pay tribute to Amanullah Khan.
He said that rallies, conferences and seminars were also organized in Brussels, the capital of the European Union, Birmingham in the United Kingdom, the United States and other countries, in which tributes were paid to the late Amanullah Khan and Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik paid tribute to his unfulfilled mission.
Recent Stories
Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK
Sindh CM launches week-long immunization campaign in 25 districts
UoA, Beijing Engineering Research Center for Hybrid Wheat sign MoU to promote mu ..
Liverpool title hopes ebb away after West Ham draw
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 13
KP desires to seek gems’ sector accreditation from Thailand: SACM
Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates polio campaign at CDF Hospital
Spanish PM's supporters turn out and beg him to stay
Zahid Khan urges to address climate change impact in KP
8,381 drugs cases registered, 8,878 traffickers arrested
KP CM's aide grieved over martyrdom of three family members in lighten strike
Sardar Aman wins PHBA election for year 2024-25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire broke out in hour at tehsil Baloch, AJK38 seconds ago
-
Sindh CM launches week-long immunization campaign in 25 districts48 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1348 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad inaugurates polio campaign at CDF Hospital1 hour ago
-
Zahid Khan urges to address climate change impact in KP1 hour ago
-
8,381 drugs cases registered, 8,878 traffickers arrested1 hour ago
-
KP CM's aide grieved over martyrdom of three family members in lighten strike1 hour ago
-
Sardar Aman wins PHBA election for year 2024-251 hour ago
-
Man held for assaulting teenager girl1 hour ago
-
Passengers van miraculously escapes in landslide hits1 hour ago
-
IGP chairs follow-up vedio link meeting at CPO1 hour ago
-
PTDC organizes webinar to promote medical tourism1 hour ago