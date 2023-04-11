JKLF remembers Maulana Showkat on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid glowing tributes to noted religious scholar and former Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadees Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was martyred in a blast on April 8, 2011, outside a mosque at Maisuma in Srinagar, said a press release.

The JKLF senior leader, Rafiq Ahmed Dar, in a statement while remembering Maulana Showkat said that the charismatic and multi-dimensional personality of the martyr was unforgettable and no Kashmiri can ever overlook his sacrifices and struggle for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the freedom struggle of Kashmir was indebted to great martyrs like Maulana Showkat and reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the mission of these martyrs to its logical conclusion against all odds.