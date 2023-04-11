Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

JKLF Remembers Maulana Showkat On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 11:40 AM

JKLF remembers Maulana Showkat on his martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid glowing tributes to noted religious scholar and former Chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadees Jammu and Kashmir, Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah on his martyrdom anniversary.

Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was martyred in a blast on April 8, 2011, outside a mosque at Maisuma in Srinagar, said a press release.

The JKLF senior leader, Rafiq Ahmed Dar, in a statement while remembering Maulana Showkat said that the charismatic and multi-dimensional personality of the martyr was unforgettable and no Kashmiri can ever overlook his sacrifices and struggle for the Kashmir cause.

He said that the freedom struggle of Kashmir was indebted to great martyrs like Maulana Showkat and reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to take the mission of these martyrs to its logical conclusion against all odds.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar April Mosque All

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in the green Monday

UAE bourses close in the green Monday

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.