Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Mar, 2025) US-based Acting Central Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik) and Director of South Asia Democracy Watch USA and concerned citizen of Kashmir living overseas, have made a heartfelt appeal to Smt.
Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, urging compassion for incarcerated Kashmir freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik’s IIOJK-based family during this sacred month of Ramadan.
In his message, Muzaffar highlights the deep pain experienced by Malik’s mother, sisters, wife, daughter and nephews due to his ongoing absence. Drawing on the universal bond of motherhood, he emphasizes, “Yasin Malik's absence has inflicted unimaginable pain on his beloved family, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.
"This Ramadan, we call for compassion and justice, yearning for their hearts to be whole as they celebrate Eid together,” Muzaffar said in his appeal on his behalf besides on behalf of the overseas Kashmiris settled in the USA.
As Eid approaches, the joy of family reunions is overshadowed by grief, prompting Muzaffar to call for Malik's release. He states, “A reunion this Eid is a sentiment that every family deserves,” reinforcing the hope for reconciliation and peace in Kashmir, he urged.
"Join this urgent call for compassion and justice. Let’s stand together and seek a future grounded in understanding and unity", the Kashmiri leader concluded.
