JKLF (Y) condemns open drinking of alcohol by tourists in Srinagar

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik faction, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over reports of tourists openly drinking alcohol in Srinagar, violating local laws and social norms in the Muslim-majority region.

In a statement released to the media, Acting Chairman JKLF, Raja Muzaffar stated that this behavior was disrespectful to local traditions and provokes the Kashmiri people.

He emphasized that alcohol has no place in their society and that outsiders should not impose their harmful habits.

Muzaffar reminded the tourists and government employees that they were the guests in Kashmir and should respect international laws protecting indigenous populations.

He stressed the importance of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance, which they will not allow to be disrupted.

The JKLF (Yasin Malik) remains committed to resisting any attempts to undermine their way of life and continues its struggle against Indian occupation until complete freedom is achieved. It urged New Delhi to respect their culture and traditions and not impose their own values.