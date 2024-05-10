JKLF (Y) leader urges peace, unity for May 11 protests, long March in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Raja Muzaffar, acting Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction), has appealed for calm and unity ahead of the May 11 Long March in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a message released on Friday, Raja Muzaffar called on participants to maintain peace and unity during the protest, organized by the Joint Awami Action Committee to demand a reduction in power tariffs and completion of the Rathuaa-Haryam Bridge in AJK.

He emphasized the power of peaceful protest, saying, 'Let us march peacefully and make our voices heard.

Unity and determination are key as we stand together for our rights.' Muzaffar also urged the public to reject violence, remain calm and report any suspicious activity to organizers.

'Our collective voice can bring about change without harming others or property,' he said.

