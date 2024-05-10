Open Menu

JKLF (Y) Leader Urges Peace, Unity For May 11 Protests, Long March In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

JKLF (Y) leader urges peace, unity for May 11 protests, long March in AJK

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Raja Muzaffar, acting Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction), has appealed for calm and unity ahead of the May 11 Long March in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a message released on Friday, Raja Muzaffar called on participants to maintain peace and unity during the protest, organized by the Joint Awami Action Committee to demand a reduction in power tariffs and completion of the Rathuaa-Haryam Bridge in AJK.

He emphasized the power of peaceful protest, saying, 'Let us march peacefully and make our voices heard.

Unity and determination are key as we stand together for our rights.' Muzaffar also urged the public to reject violence, remain calm and report any suspicious activity to organizers.

'Our collective voice can bring about change without harming others or property,' he said.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Protest Long March Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir March May Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

2 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

2 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

6 hours ago
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

15 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

15 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

15 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

15 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

15 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan