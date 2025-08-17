JKLF Yasin grieves over massive loss in floods catastrophe

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin) has expressed its deep sorrow and grief over the death and destruction caused by rains, floods and cloud bursts on both sides of the LoC and in various parts of Pakistan.

The spokesman of JKLF, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, said that the party's leadership has directed its party cadres to provide every possible help to the affected.

He said that the damage caused by devastating rains and the cloud bursts, especially in Kishtwar and Kathua districts of Jammu, along with many parts of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, was too high and in places unimaginable.

The landslides at many vulnerable areas in Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Neelum districts of AJK, besides flooding of rivers and seasonal nullahs in Mirpur Division as well as in Astor district of GB due to the incessant rains followed by cloud bursts, have closed their connectivity with the rest of the other areas, the spokesman added.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families of those affected due to rains, floods and cloud bursts in many parts of Pakistan.

