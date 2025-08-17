Open Menu

JKLF Yasin Grieves Over Massive Loss In Floods Catastrophe

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 06:40 PM

JKLF Yasin grieves over massive loss in floods catastrophe

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Aug, 2025) Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yasin) has expressed its deep sorrow and grief over the death and destruction caused by rains, floods and cloud bursts on both sides of the LoC and in various parts of Pakistan.

The spokesman of JKLF, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, said that the party's leadership has directed its party cadres to provide every possible help to the affected.

He said that the damage caused by devastating rains and the cloud bursts, especially in Kishtwar and Kathua districts of Jammu, along with many parts of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, was too high and in places unimaginable.

The landslides at many vulnerable areas in Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Neelum districts of AJK, besides flooding of rivers and seasonal nullahs in Mirpur Division as well as in Astor district of GB due to the incessant rains followed by cloud bursts, have closed their connectivity with the rest of the other areas, the spokesman added.

He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families of those affected due to rains, floods and cloud bursts in many parts of Pakistan.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

27 minutes ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

27 minutes ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

1 hour ago

1 hour ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

3 hours ago
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

5 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan