JKLF (Yasin Malik) condemns terrorist attack on tourists in IIOJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) has strongly condemned the barbaric terrorist attack on innocent tourists in the Pehelgam music town of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was officially said.

"This heinous act of violence is a direct assault on the principles of humanity and the spirit of the people of Jammu Kashmir. JKLF expresses its deepest sympathies and solidarity with the victims and their families," said US-based Acting Chairman of JKLF, Raja Muzaffar.

In a press statement reaching and released to the media here on Thursday. Raja Muzaffar condemned the attack in the strongest terms, calling it a cowardly attempt to destabilize the region and malign the image of Jammu Kashmir and the Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom.

Muzaffar stated that no true citizen of Jammu Kashmir could ever perpetrate or support such inhuman acts. He emphasized that the terrorists and their handlers are the real enemies of Jammu Kashmir state and its population, and they will find no sanctuary among the people of Jammu Kashmir state, he declared.

"This attack is yet another tragic consequence of the long-standing proxy war being played out on the soil of Jammu Kashmir," he said, adding that JKLF warns that this latest act of terror must not be exploited by India as a pretext to unleash a new wave of repression in Jammu Kashmir state.

"Past incidents have shown a disturbing pattern. collective punishment, illegal detentions, curfews, and systemic human rights violations carried out under the guise of counter-terrorism in IIOJK," he further said and added that such responses only deepen the alienation and suffering of the people of Jammu Kashmir state.

The JKLF Acting Chairman further said that his faction of the JKLF (Yasin Malik) has urged both India and Pakistan to abstain from using this tragedy as justification to escalate military aggression or bombard civilian areas across both sides of the LoC in the state, including AJK and IIOJK.

"The people on both sides of the Line of Control must not be used as pawns or targets in this decades-long geopolitical conflict," the JKLF acting chairman urged.

Muzaffar reaffirmed his JKLF's unwavering commitment to a peaceful and just resolution of the Jammu Kashmir issue — one that recognizes the only viable and sustainable solution in line with the aspirations and wishes of the Jammu Kashmir state, a major party to the much-delayed issue.

"No compromise sans wishes of Kashmiris can restore the dignity, rights, and future of the people of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state," Raja Muzaffar reiterated."Acts of state terrorism, state repression, and geopolitical maneuvering in IIOJK can never extinguish the legitimate aspirations of the people of the disputed state.

