JKLF (Yasin Malik) Welcomes Ceasefire Between India And Pakistan Brokered By US
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MIPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th May, 2025) Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF - Yasin Malik) has very warmly welcomed the ceasefire announcement by India and Pakistan brokered by the US after the four days long dreadful air strikes and missile attacks between the two arch rivals.
JKLF chief spokesman, Muhammad Rafiq Dar, in a statement issued from the party's central information office has termed the role played by US President Mr. Donal Trump as commendable.
He said that the act had not only averted the imminent threat of losing precious lives and properties of millions of people living in India, Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir but had also provided them a fresh chance to realize the necessity of the just resolution of conflicts.
Rafiq Dar, according to the statement, appreciated President Trump for expressing his resolve to work for a Kashmir solution.
As a powerful and influential world leader, President Trump could reach a solution while taking all the stakeholders including Kashmiri people into confidence, he added.
The spokesman reminded President Trump that the Kashmir issue concerns more to its local population.
Therefore, as a main stakeholder and principal party to the issue their active involvement in any political or dialogue process that leads to its resolution was a must, he emphasized.
The Kashmir issue is not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan to be resolved by them only but as a matter of right to self-determination of a nation Kashmiri people needed to be taken into account, the statement read.
