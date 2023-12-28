MIRPUR [ AJK]: Dec 28 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) US based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yaseen Malik faction) and human rights activist, Raja Muzaffar, late Wednesday, strongly condemned the alleged inhumane actions of the occupying Indian Army following reports of the torture and killing of civilians in the Poonch district of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir State.

"The news, published by Voice of America, detailed the detention of eight individuals from Topa Pir village by troops from the 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian army," he underlined.

According to local residents and family members of the detained individuals, all eight civilians were subjected to torture, resulting in the deaths of Safeer Hussain, Mohammad Showkat, and Shabir Ahmed while in military custody. The circulation of videos showcasing the alleged torture on social media has ignited anger and resentment among the local population.

Raja Muzaffar, in a statement released from Dallas, Texas, expressed his deep concern and demanded an impartial and speedy investigation into the reported acts of violence committed by Indian Army personnel in Poonch Kashmir.

Muzaffar emphasized the need for those responsible for the torture and killings to be held accountable for their actions, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.

The disturbing incidents have not only violated the principles of humanity but have also strained the relationship between the armed forces and the local community. Muzaffar called on the Indian Army to adhere to the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties, he said.

The human rights activist expressed his solidarity with the people of Poonch district and urged the authorities to conduct a transparent investigation to uncover the truth behind these tragic events. He stressed the importance of justice for the victims and their families, emphasizing that such incidents should not be allowed to recur.

The condemnation of these alleged human rights violations by Raja Muzaffar underlines the urgency and significance of addressing the issue promptly. The incident has gained international attention, shedding light on the need for accountability and the preservation of human rights in conflict zones.