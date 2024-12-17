Open Menu

JKLF(Y) Calls For Release Of Yasin Malik From Indian Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

JKLF(Y) calls for release of Yasin Malik from Indian jail

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 17th Dec, 2024) Raja Muzaffar, acting Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (Yasin Malik faction) made a heartfelt appeal for the reconsideration of Yasin Malik's life imprisonment sentence while he is held in Tihar Jail, India.

In a statement released to the media here Tuesday, Raja Muzaffar emphasized Malik's dedication to non-violence and peaceful self-determination for Kashmir.

He urged the authorities to recognize recent revelations by journalist Prem Shankar Jha which contain critical information that could impact Malik's case.

Muzaffar expressed his belief that the Indian judiciary should consider these insights and acknowledge Malik's innocence.

