JKLL, PPP (SB) AJK Condole Demise Of Dr. Mubashar Hssan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

JKLL, PPP (SB) AJK condole demise of Dr. Mubashar Hssan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :, Mar 15 (APP):Jammu Kashmir Liberation League Chief Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick and PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) AJK Chapter's President Muneer Hussain Chaudhry have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Dr. Mubashar Hussan, Former Federal Finance Minister and Central Secretary General of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto), who died in Lahore on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Paying rich tributes to the departed leader, the Presidents of the JKLL Justice (Retd) Mallick and PPP (SB) AJK Ch. Munir told reporters here Sunday that the life-time meritorious services of Dr. Mubashar Hussain to the nation and the country and the Kashmir cause would always be remembered.

They underlined that Dr. Hassan performed a vibrant role as seasoned economist in his capacity as the Finance minister of Pakistan in late Prime Minister Z A Bhutto's regime besides in track-II diplomacy on Kashmir with prime focus for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir state.

Pakistan, they said, has deprived of a seasoned politician and a seasoned economist whose services to the nation and the country would be remembered all the time.

The Kashmiri leaders prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with courage.

