MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Describing the Indian nefarious forced move of scraping the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir State as extremely harmful to the peace in the world in general and south Asia in particular.

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League (JKLL) here on Thursday urged upon the international community especially the United Nations Organization to perform its global responsibilities to save South Asia from any devastation as a result of the much-predicted conventional war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in the region.

In an exclusive interview to APP here on Thursday, the JKLL President, ex Chief Justice of Azad Jammu & Kashmir High Court Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick said that the state of Jammu & Kashmir attain its political entity by virtue of independence act of 1947, on the laps of the dogra regime's rule and further promised right of self determination by India and Pakistan and confirmed by the resolutions of the Security Council and UN Commission was illegally violated by India on enforcement of article 370 of the Indian constitution, he observed.

He continued that the present unilateral sinister action of Indian government to abrogate the provisions of Article 370 and 35-A of Indian constitution in derogation to the Indian constitution itself and blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir issue and Simla Accord amount to perpetuate the Indian aggression and usurpation of the Jammu & Kashmir state, he added.

The Kashmiri leader warned that India had no authority and right to divide the Jammu & Kashmir state into two parts comprising Ladaakh and Jammu Kashmir declaring them as parts of the Indian union.

Justice (Retd) Mallick challenged the unilateral exercise of the use of military force in the State by declaring curfew and suppressing the voice of the people of Jammu & Kashmir against its aggressive and illegal perpetuation of its unlawful occupation of the state.

He maintained that the political, legal and geographical entity of the Jammu & Kashmir State still exists and it has been rightly declared and upheld so by article 257 of the Constitution of Pakistan and the policy of the government of Pakistan.

Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Mallick warned that present initiative of the Indian government has endangered peace in the region as the people of Jammu & Kashmir state and the people of Pakistan, have by common voice protested and the government of Pakistan had wisely taken further step to stop trade ties besides lowering the diplomatic status with India.

The JKLL President invited the attention of the President of the Security Council and the UN Secretary General to urgently take measures to protect and safeguard peace in the region and to implement the Security Council's resolutions by ensuring the freedom, liberty and right of self determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir State.

Justice (Retd) Mallick appreciated the support of people and the government of Pakistan for their forceful and effective protest against the Indian aggression and in support of the protection and safeguard of the right of self determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir state.

Expressing grave concern over the prevailing fast deteriorating conditions of the people in fully-locked and crises-riddled Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir State, Justice (Retd) Majeed Mallick reiterated full sympathies with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir in these hours of trial. He assured complete solidarity and support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir in current testing times.