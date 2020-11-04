UrduPoint.com
JKML Appealed To UN Secretary To Take Necessary Steps For Detained Kashmiri Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) acting Chairman, appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take necessary steps for security and safety of Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Kashmiri leaders detained in Indian jails, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service JKML has said that India is subjecting Hurriyat leaders and activists including party Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt to the worst political vendetta for spearheading freedom struggle.

Indian troops during the ongoing cordon and search operations in different villages and towns of Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Badgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts terrorised and harassed inmates particularly women and children. Indian police arrested three innocent people in Ganderbal.

Meanwhile, IIOJK-based political leaders, civil society members, academics and traders during a survey conducted by Kashmir Media Service said that all Indian efforts had failed to subdue the Kashmiris' passion for freedom despite New Delhi's unrelenting tyranny in the territory. The survey said that though Indian atrocities against people of Kashmir have increased manifold, but the resistance against the illegal occupation has also further solidified.

The Kashmiris' struggle against oppressor India would go down in the annals of history as a golden chapter.

A delegation of J&K Youth Social Forum visited the residence of the martyred mujahid commander Dr Saifullah in Pulwama. Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami Chairman, Khadim Hussain, addressing a public gathering in Badgam urged the Kashmiri people to thwart India's nefarious designs with unity. Indian police again placed senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi under house arrest in Badgam.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in a statement in Srinagar, today, said that the real objective of repealing the original land laws by Modi-led fascist Indian government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was to effect demographic change and disempower the IIOJK people.

Various Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle J&K, International Sikh Federation and Council for Civil Liberties staged a protest in Jammu against the systematic and organized genocide of unarmed innocent Sikhs in November 1984 in India. They deplored that Indian judiciary had failed to provide justice to Sikh community even after the passage of 36 years of the organized genocide.

